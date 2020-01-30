Dematic announces order fulfillment solution for protein industry

Intralogistics innovator Dematic announced the commercial availability of the Dematic Protein Order Fulfillment solution, developed to reduce costs and improve efficiencies specifically for the protein industry supply chain.

The solution automates the picking, distribution and shipping of packaged products, which are often labor-intensive and inefficient processes. This reduces the need to find, train and retain qualified labor for challenging work environments and improves safety and ergonomics by automating the handling of heavy cartons. Further, the solution is integrated with Dematic iQ software, which provides case-level tracking capabilities, ensures accuracy and eliminates mistakes from error-prone manual picking.

The Dematic Protein Order Fulfillment solution accommodates both chilled and frozen boxed or toted meat products within a single system. The solution addresses increasing customer requirements to reduce waste and maximize freshness while also handling the increasing complexity of customer orders, package sizes and varieties.

“With ever-rising performance expectations, protein producers can no longer rely on manual order fulfillment systems to meet demand,” says Tom Swovick, marketing development director for protein at Dematic. “The Dematic protein solution improves fulfillment consistency and efficiency, helping companies gain a competitive advantage with automation technology.”

Swovick continues, “Dematic has long history of working with the protein industry in markets across the world on automated systems. We look forward to taking this next step as their go-to partner.”

The Dematic Protein Order Fulfillment solution is now available to customers worldwide. Follow along with Dematic news and developments on the Dematic blog, as well as on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.