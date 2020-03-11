This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » From the Editor's Desk: How to mitigate damage done by product recall
Andrew Lorenz, president of We R Food Safety and Editorial Board member for The National Provisioner, discusses how meat and poultry processors should be prepared to protect themselves in the event that one of their products is recalled.
Check out the February 2020 issue of The National Provisioner, featuring our cover story on Jack Daniel's Meats and Golden West Food Group's approach to building a successful licensed brand, the 2020 Seafood Report, and much more.