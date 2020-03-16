2020 Top 100 Meat and Poultry Processors Questionnaire

The National Provisioner is conducting its annual survey of meat, poultry and prepared foods companies. We want your company to participate in this survey of the meat and poultry industry. The data that we gather will be used for two separate lists:

Monday, April 6, 2020

gazdziaks@bnpmedia.com

TOP 100 REPORT: This annual survey of the leaders in the meat & poultry industry charts the largest processors in the industry.

TOP GROWTH REPORT: The third annual Top Growth Report looks at the fastest-growing companies in the industry, with a minimum of $1 million in annual sales. Please note that companies can be eligible to appear on this list of fast-growing companies, even if they do not appear on the Top 100 Report.

Please take a few moments to fill out the questionnaire to ensure the accuracy of the information we print. Entries cannot be edited once they have been submitted.