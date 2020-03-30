Suppliers respond to COVID-19 challenges

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread around the United States and the world, The National Provisioner and Independent Processor wanted to hear from the supplier community on how they were helping their customers meet the needs of consumers, as well as safety measures and other initiatives they were undertaking. What follows are their responses, alphabetized by company name. As we receive more responses, we will update the article.

What follows are the answers to the following question:

As a partner/supplier to meat and poultry processors, what are you doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help your processor/packer customers get through these challenging times?

Bettcher Industries, Inc.

Meat production in the USA has soared during the coronavirus outbreak, along with corresponding higher demand for Bettcher products. As a partner with processors and committed to ensuring that all orders are processed and shipped without delays, Bettcher has adopted an innovative split-shift “work team” approach to staffing operations, which has reduced the number of people in our facilities by nearly 50%. Thus, we can practice social distancing and good health practices while also suppling customers with the products and parts they need, on time and on schedule.

— Thomas Holm, President, Bettcher Industries, Inc.; Contact: Karin Hamrick, Marketing Communications Manager, karinhamrick@bettcher.com, (800) 321-8763, bettcher.com

Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V.

During these challenging times, we continue providing full support towards our processing partners. We are taking all measures necessary. Our poultry professionals are working around the clock and are available 24/7 by phone and email. We engage our vendors and business partners in identifying and mitigating possible supply chain issues related to the current and evolving conditions. We closely follow the potential impact on our markets to stay ahead of any significant disruptions. Taking into account the local circumstances and the specific needs the most practical solution will be offered. Together we find a way!

— Joost Weel, Managing Director, Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V.; sales@meyn.com, (678) 865-8600, www.meyn.com

Prosur Inc.

Amidst the pandemic turmoil, Prosur stands together with its business partners to assure the constant flow of natural, healthier products to confined consumers all over the world. Our focus is on protecting our people’s health and on securing our supply chain. We have tripled our safety stock to withstand a long period of logistics disruptions and we doubled our food-grade warehouse locations to avoid challenges if the spread of COVID-19 leads to temporary closures. Strict hygiene and social distancing protocols, a travel band and active health monitoring are successfully keeping our production facility disease-free. Together we will beat this!

— Simon Claessens, International Business Director, Prosur Inc.; simon@prosurinc.com, www.prosurinc.com

Rome Grinding Solutions

For over 40 years, we at Rome Grinding Solutions have always focused on face to face interaction with our customers, specifically in the service and training of our equipment. In this uncertain time where travel restrictions make our traditional style of doing business more difficult, we are focused on assisting our customers by offering updated training videos, as well as developing Augmented Reality training and troubleshooting. Though we currently have our primary sales staff working remotely, our production team continues to operate at 100%. Our most heartfelt thoughts go out to any of our customers might be affected by this recent pandemic, and hope every one of our customers, family and friends stay healthy in this unpredictable time.

— Ryan Van Maasdam, VP of Sales and Business Development, Rome Grinding Solutions; sales@romegrindingsolutions.com, (800) 443-0557, www.romegrindingsolutions.com