Extension offers online guidance for farmers and ranchers during COVID-19

The nation’s farmers and ranchers are accustomed to weathering storms in their industry – droughts, floods, wildfires and price fluctuations, to name a few. But, the COVID-19 pandemic is posing unprecedented challenges for many of today’s producers. To help them through this daunting time, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering free online updates and question-and-answer sessions with various experts each Tuesday, 10–11:30 a.m. PST.

Lindsay Chichester, Extension educator in Douglas County, Nevada, put together the series, “Agriculture: Living Beyond a Pandemic,” which begins this Tuesday, April 28. Known as “Dr. Lindsay” to many in the country’s agriculture industry and on social media, Chichester understands the ups and downs of farming and ranch life, growing up on a cattle and sheep ranch in northern California, and going on to earn a master’s degree in animal science and a doctorate in agricultural sciences. Lindsay said this is truly a baffling time for many of the nation’s agricultural producers.

“There are so many unknowns right now, our farmers and ranchers are struggling to navigate a market where the supply chains have been disrupted and to understand how our current events may impact their future viability,” she said. “Talking to colleagues and friends from around the country, I realized we are all asking the same questions and wanting more guidance. So, we’re providing this online series to bring in boots-on-the-ground, grass-roots speakers who are involved in their respective industries to offer some insight and support.”

The sessions will be offered online via Zoom. Chichester will open each session with a brief introduction about the current issues surrounding that session’s topic, followed by brief presentations by the speakers. Then, the majority of each session will be driven by questions from participants.

Future session topics include:

May 5 – Meat packers, pricing and availability

May 12 – Backyard poultry production

May 19 – Pork industry update

May 26 – Dairy: milk dumping and National Dairy Month

Details on future sessions will be posted at https://extension.unr.edu/program.aspx?ID=186, where those interested in participating can also register. For more information, email Chichester at lchichester@unr.edu.

Source: University of Nevada, Reno