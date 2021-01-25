This new pâté line is truly a family affair.

Scott Bridi, founder of award-winning charcuterie producer Brooklyn Cured, teams up with his wife, Hannah Bae, to bring Gilbert & Bernard Pâté and Specialty Foods into the world.

Gilbert & Bernard is a fresh take on some old classics. "We developed the flavor profiles and packaging to give the category a fresh look and feel that will attract new customers to the joys of pâté," said co-founder, Scott Bridi.

The products launch in March, each packaged in individual terrine molds. The four flavors include:

Pâté de Campagne with Port Wine and Citrus

Black Truffle Mousse

Pink Peppercorn Pâté

Wild Mushroom Pâté

Suggested retail price is $8.99-$9.99 and case specs are 6/7 oz.

The husband-wife team created Gilbert & Bernard to embody characteristics they admire and associate with good taste. Gilbert (in bow tie on the left) and Bernard (in glasses and scarf on the right) are debonair, adventurous, silly, sweet—and they fancy themselves to be gourmands. In short, they are perfectly positioned to be the faces of the brand.

For more information, please visit: www.GilbertBernard.com

Source: Brooklyn Cured