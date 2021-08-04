Kerry has announced that it has been granted a U.S. patent protecting its innovative process for curing meat or meat products using a natural, plant-based curing agent. US Patent No. US 11,071,304 for “Method and composition for preparing cured meat products” provides the legal protective foundation for Kerry’s extensive history of original research work that led to the development of a natural curing process for preserving traditional meats and meat products such as deli meats, bacon, hot dogs, sausage and many others. The patent is an important addition to Kerry’s growing intellectual property portfolio and demonstrates its leadership in innovating for the global food industry.

The patent technology was originally developed from the combination of Kerry’s extensive expertise in live cultures and fermentation with its deep understanding of the meat industry. This natural curing process enabled the company to create patented cultured celery juice product lines such as Accel for use in the protection of many different meats and meat products without the application conventional curing agents.

Kelly Mullarkey, Commercial VP for Meat in North America at Kerry, commented on the patent grant, “Natural curing agents allow meat producers to deliver much-loved meats and meat products with familiar cure color, texture, flavor and shelf-life characteristics without the use of conventional curing agents. Our original development work years ago and subsequent patent application supported our Accel cultured celery juice, and other natural cure-based product lines and preservation technologies. This patent highlights Kerry’s leading role in food and beverage innovation. Importantly, it protects and expands Kerry’s market for clean label preservation solutions for a significant number of existing and new food product categories and customers. This patent demonstrates Kerry’s commitment to developing innovative solutions and protecting its intellectual property rights.”

U.S. Patent No. US 11,071,304 for “Method and composition for preparing cured meat products” had been pending since it was first applied for in 2008 and it was granted on July 27, 2021. In North America, this US patent joins the Canadian patent which was granted in 2014. Kerry also has patents both granted and pending for this technology in Europe, Latin America and the APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) region.

For more information, visit Kerry.com.