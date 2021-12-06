Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores, Michigan establishment and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The products were produced on various dates. The products subject to recall with associated dates are listed here. View labels here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can visit www.alexanderhornung.com or contact Kerri McClimen, Vice President of Communications, at (773) 746-7077 or kerrim@alexander-hornung.com. Consumers with questions can also call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703.

Source: Alexander & Hornung