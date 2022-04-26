International food conglomerate IFF-DuPont is teaming up with Israeli foodTech start-up SimpliiGood by Algaecore Technologies LTD. to develop the first commercial smoked salmon analog made entirely from a single ingredient: whole fresh spirulina. The company is climate protection-oriented, growing its spirulina in the desert under controlled, ideal conditions.

Single-ingredient algae-based product

The plant-based salmon-like cut is uniquely crafted to take on the appearance, color, texture, and flavor of smoked salmon, yet without the ocean pollutants that living fish are commonly exposed to. These include compounds such as mercury, fossil fuels, and industrial waste. Composed of 100% pure, fresh, minimally processed spirulina, it is a clean-label product and is 40% complete protein.

To advance this initiative, an agreement for strategic cooperation was signed between the Israeli Innovation Authority, SimpliiGood, and FoodNxt—the innovation lab established by global food, beverage, nutraceutical, and fragrances business IFF-DuPont. SimpliiGood provides the raw material and texture and color qualities, while IFF-DuPont contributes the flavor and aroma attributes. The product is expected to hit the market by the end of 2023. In 2020, the global sales value of salmon amounted to approximately 13 billion euros.

SimpliiGood specializes in cultivating and harvesting the highly esteemed fresh blue-green algae, as well as producing a range of spirulina-centered food products. The new salmon analog will join a series of existing spirulina-based SimpliiGood branded products marketed in Israel to food producers and directly to consumers. Its current portfolio encompasses a range of meat substitutes, including hamburgers and chicken nuggets, as well as popsicles, ice cream, crackers, and beverages where spirulina serves either as the base ingredient or as nutritional enrichment.

“Our spirulina can act as a complete replacement for animal-based protein or be easily integrated into existing food products as an added-value ingredient, as it has a neutral flavor and maintains its full nutritional value,” says Lior Shalev, CEO and co-founder of Algaecore. “This project marks an exciting milestone in our company’s product line expansion as we enter the fish substitute market.” In the first phase, the company will focus on producing a pure, spirulina-based smoked salmon analog, with plans to expand to additional fish analogs in the future.

Spirulina is heralded as one of the most nutrient-dense plant-based forms of protein on the planet, being a naturally rich source of whole protein, plus antioxidants, chlorophyll, vitamins (including B 12 ), and minerals, especially iron. The spirulina market is relatively young and is dominated by dried and powdered forms of the ingredient. SimpliiGood cultivates and markets a specific strain of 100% raw fresh spirulina that boasts 90% bioavailability, making it a powerful addition to any food application.

Shalev reveals that the new, salmon-like creation is based on two IP-protected technological breakthroughs developed by the algae innovators. The first applies to its texturization platform for forming salmon-like chunks solely from spirulina and have the same mouthfeel as the animal form. Its orange, salmon-like hue has been expressed through identifying and isolating the native beta carotene pigment naturally present in spirulina.

From greenhouse-to-fork, sustainably

SimpliiGood cultivates its spirulina in a system of 90m3 capacity ponds housed in greenhouses situated in the naturally sun-drenched southern desert region of Israel. 98% of the water used in the process is recycled. The company produces 50 tons of spirulina per year, with a harvest every 24 hours, making it a highly commercially viable plant-based protein source. SimpliiGood is a vertically integrated company that controls all aspects of production, from R&D, agricultural, and processing through to commercialization, ensuring complete sustainability and making its product line resilient and good for the planet.