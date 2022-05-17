Hot Pockets is taking the legwork out of lunch prep (and clean up!) with new Deliwich—its first-ever sandwich that doesn’t need a microwave.

Featuring full slices of deli meat and real cheese wrapped in a soft roll, each convenient thaw-and-eat sandwich is made to be taken on-the-go frozen, and ready to enjoy fresh by lunchtime.

Deliwich will be available at select retailers nationwide beginning late May in four varieties: Cheddar & Ham, Turkey & Colby, Cheese Melt, and Pepperoni & Mozzarella.

Each handmade Hot Pockets Deliwich sandwich is frozen fresh and intentionally made to be taken on-the-go for a thaw-and-eat lunchtime option. Simply thaw from frozen for two to four hours.

The Deliwich sandwiches retail for $7.49 for a box of four individually wrapped sandwiches, and prices may vary by store. They will be available at select retailers nationwide beginning in May.

Source: Hot Pockets