Empanadas Valrico Inc., Sarasota, Fla., is recalling approximately 6,247 pounds of beef and chicken empanada products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sept. 23.

The frozen beef and chicken empanada items were produced and distributed into commerce from March 2022 to September 2022. The following products are subject to recall (view labels):

Approximately 1.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico STEAK EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

Approximately 1.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico CHICKEN EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

Approximately 4.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 25 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico STEAK EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

Approximately 4.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 25 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico CHICKEN EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Empanadas Valrico Inc. is not a federally inspected establishment. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Florida Department of Agriculture that the frozen empanada products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alfonso Bejarano, owner, Empanadas Valrico at (813) 408-0884 or empanadasvalrico@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA