Slater’s 50/50, the brand best known for their gourmet burger restaurants founded in Southern California, has released a frank that is redefining the hotdog category. Slater’s 50/50 Beef & Bacon Hotdogs are 50 percent beef and 50 percent bacon, making for the most flavorful premium hotdog on the market.

“Slater’s 50/50 restaurants are known for our over-the-top menu options and mouth-watering flavor combinations,” said Ernie Romo, chief operating officer for Slater’s 50/50. “It was a natural move for us to develop an exciting new hotdog product extension of our gourmet restaurant experience, and we believe consumers will love being able to have them in the refrigerator at home!”

The hearty, quarter-pound franks are bursting with bacon flavor, without having to wrap a regular hotdog with bacon strips. They can easily stand alone on the grill or pair with toppings.

“These half beef, half bacon hotdogs are a completely new innovation to the category. We wanted to create something that really kicks the flavor to a whole new level and we succeeded,” said Jeff Gaunt, marketing director for BAR-S Foods Co., manufacturer of the hotdogs.

Slater’s 50/50 Beef and Bacon Hotdogs are currently distributed in select Kroger stores in Atlanta, Nashville, Louisville and Columbus, Ohio, Basha’s in Arizona and Smith’s Food & Drug stores in the American southwest as well as other retailers across the country. The product retails between $5.99-$6.99 per package.

Source: Slater's 50/50