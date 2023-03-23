The new Multivac traysealers have exceptionally efficient use of the available production space. Just like the existing high-output TX 7 and TX 8 series, the space-saving new arrivals in the product range offer everything that customers could expect from a trend-setting machine generation. They also perform well in terms of reliability, hygiene and ease of operation.

These compact traysealers are coming at just the right time in view of the current economic challenges and the associated explosion in costs. “Thanks to their small footprint, they make a major contribution to increasing output in the smallest of spaces - and all this on a very sustainable, flexible and cost-attractive basis,” says Franziska Schreiber, product manager at Multivac. The specialist packaging company has now completed its product range in the TX class, which began its success story in 2019 with the fully automatic TX 710.

Performance at the highest level

These new models, which were developed with rapid product change and high cycle output for a wide range of applications, have intelligent machine and line control, a high standard of hygiene, and reliability. They can be easily integrated into a wide range of production environments thanks to their compact construction, and even designed as a two-track solution for greater efficiency.

Both models are equipped with robust servo drives, which guarantee maximum speed and gentle product handling over the long term. The intelligent machine control and state-of-the-art die concept, the so-called X-tools, ensure that the investment in these models is always future-proof, particularly since both the TX 610 and TX 620 are designed for use with Multivac Smart Services and MultivacLine Control — both of which are tools for providing maximum transparency and very efficient line operation.

When compared with the existing TX range available in the market, the TX 6 series has been completely redeveloped with the aim of producing a compact and cost-effective solution. “The design language, functionality and areas of application are however based on their bigger brothers, the TX 7 and TX 8 series,” emphasizes Franziska Schreiber. What distinguishes the TX 610 from the TX 620 is essentially the machine length and the usable size of the die.

Sustainability with potential for the future

The compact traysealers have been systematically designed for sustainability: Firstly, their long lifespan is an important factor in this context, and secondly, depending on the application, there is no requirement at all for compressed air or cooling water — this makes an active contribution to saving resources.

The machines can run trays from a wide range of materials quite reliably and without any limitations, and these include paper- and fibre-based materials as well as plastics. The range of applications extends from "Sealing only" to Modified Atmosphere Packaging and MultiFresh vacuum skin packs.

Ease of operation with a high level of process reliability

The clear operating concept of the TX 6 series provides for logical process sequences, significantly reducing the opportunities for incorrect operation. The intuitive HMI makes controlling the machine much easier, since many pack and process parameters are already configured and can be called up very quickly.

The conversion of the machines to different pack formats without the need for tools also makes a major contribution to efficiency and safety — just like the simple cleaning and maintenance, since all the machine components are easily accessible.

“Thanks to the launch of the TX compact class ...

... we are able to fully satisfy the rising demand for compact tray packaging solutions, which are required to increase production efficiency in the smallest of spaces. Since the TX 6 series with its minimal footprint sets the benchmark in this class in terms of reliability, flexibility and future-proofing, [Multivac] is making good on its promise with this new product family as well,” says Franziska Schreiber.

The new TX 620 will be shown for the first time at interpack 2023

It will be the core element of a complete line solution on the Multivac main stand (A23) in Hall 5. It will be packing ready meals under modified atmosphere in a sustainable cardboard tray, which is sealed reliably with a thin recyclable film. The manually pre-filled trays are fed into the traysealer on a Multivac conveyor system. An L 310 labeller is used to apply a top and bottom label precisely to the MAP packs. A high-performance vision system, also manufactured by Multivac Marking & Inspection, checks the applied labels immediately so that any faulty packs can be ejected at that point. The good packs then arrive at an MPS 102 pack stacker, which automatically stacks the packs, and this contributes significantly to simplifying and accelerating manual box packing at the end of the line.

Source: Multivac