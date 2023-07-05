Product development can be a rewarding, but frequently challenging, experience. Creating a new flavor of sausage, bologna or snack stick requires considerable trial and error.

In order to help provide a little inspiration to its processors, AAMP is unveiling the Al Pfannenstein Seasoning Library. The Seasoning Library was developed by Bruce Armstrong, a retired meat scientist with 50 years of experience in the industry. Armstrong got his start at Lumberjack Meats in 1972 and worked at Kerry, Saratoga Food Specialties and LifeSpice Ingredients in his career. He approached AAMP with the idea of creating a library of recipes that processors can use for their new product development process.

Bruce Armstrong. Photo courtesy of Bruce Armstrong.

“As a processor, you may want to develop a new or different sausage. Where do you start? You start with AAMP’s library of sausage seasonings,” Armstrong said. “These seasoning formulas give you a simple starting point.” Armstrong is a regular speaker at AAMP’s annual convention, and he will be discussing regional and international flavors at the association’s convention in Charleston, S.C., taking place July 13–15.

The seasoning library will be set up by product type: Hot Dog, Bologna, Smoked Sausage, Ring Bologna, Pork Sausage, Bratwurst, Italian Sausage, International Sausage, Bacon Cure, and Ham Cure. Processors can replicate national brands or just get a start on new sausage. Additionally, Armstrong is willing to develop a specific seasoning for companies, for a nominal fee.

The first category to be included in the Seasoning Library is hot dogs. Armstrong has created a mild hot dog that could be popular for children. If processors want something with a little more flavor, there is a “Secret Kick” hot dog to try. Armstrong also offers a Coney-Island-style beef hot dog that cooks well on a grill. Other categories will be updated soon.

Al Pfannenstein was the owner and operator of St. Joseph Meat Market in St. Joseph, Minn. He thought that sausage-making was an art, and he was an active member of the Minnesota Association of Meat Processors. Pfannenstein respected his fellow processors and gave special time to his seasoning, casing and packaging salespeople. He always felt that he knew how to make good sausage, but these experts knew why a sausage would or would not turn out. Pfannenstein's collaboration with Armstrong was a catalyst in the creation of the seasoning library, and for that reason, AAMP is happy to name it in his honor.

The Al Pfannenstein Seasoning Library is an exclusive benefit to AAMP members and is available at https://www.aamp.com/seasoning-library. More recipes will be added by Armstrong soon, but it is his hope that this Seasoning Library turns into a community-driven event, where AAMP processors can find a new recipe and perhaps share one of their own. For those who wish to contribute, send a recipe to sam@aamp.com and a description of the product. Credit will be given to those who contribute.

Source: AAMP