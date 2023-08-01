S.E.A. Crab House, the restaurant chain known for its seafood boils infused with Southeast Asian flavors, is announcing that it is officially open for business in downtown Boise, Idaho. Located at 800 W Main St, Ste 230, they celebrated their grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the local business chamber on Monday, July 24.

"I want to thank the Boise Metro Chamber for their warm welcome and support," said S.E.A. Crab House president Christophe Adrien. "The local business community has been exceptionally supportive of our investment in downtown Boise, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of it."

The S.E.A. Crab House in Boise is the fifth location for the seafood chain and tenth restaurant opening for owner Patta Lorwatcharasophon. The Boise location is the third to open this year, with one more planned in Bellevue, Washington, in the fall. The new seafood chain has experienced a profound rise in popularity in the last year and plans to open 25 locations by 2025, as stated by the owner at the EDCO Pub Talk event last month in Bend, Oregon.

Source: SEA Crab House