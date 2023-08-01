Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in clean, fresh and preservative-free tacos, dips, bowls and more, all in a colorful, energetic atmosphere, launches a huge August promotion centered around its Condado guests.

Throughout the month of August, all guests who order the Bud Box will receive a ‘bud buck’ peel and win card. All cards are winners and are redeemable at their next visit. Both in-store and online Bud Boxes will receive a Bud Buck. Guests are eligible to receive their prize on their next visit. Every card is a winner and prizes include $50 and $100 gift cards, as well as a custom designed Bud Lunch Box.

And to commemorate the second anniversary of its app, Condado Tacos is hosting its big app taco party, with 50 lucky Condado App members each receiving $1,000 in reward dollars during August. All new rewards guests who download the app will receive an instant $5 off reward just for signing up. Guests who refer a friend will also receive a Free Taco (dine-in only) good through Aug. 31, 2023. Starting Aug. 9, the actual two-year anniversary, the fan-favorite Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco returns only for app members, good through Sept. 20. See condadotacos.com/rewards for more details. App members also receive free delivery on $10+ orders.

