The North American Renderers Association is announcing, on behalf of the association’s sister research foundation, the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation, that the 2023 Dr. Fred D. Bisplinghoff Research Innovation Award has been presented to Jennifer Martin, Ph.D., for her continued support of FPRF and the foundation’s programs. Her work has been instrumental in the success of the Pet Food Alliance, a collaborative industry organization focused on exploring solutions for the pet-food and rendering industries, which Martin coordinates.

Martin is an associate professor in meat safety and quality and meat Extension specialist in the Department of Animal Sciences at Colorado State University. She received her Master of Science and Ph.D. from Texas Tech University before joining the Colorado State University faculty in the spring of 2015. She leads an active research program focused on the quality and safety of meat and related products that seeks to explore opportunities and the development of solutions with and for industry partners. In addition to research, Martin works closely with meat and livestock industry members across Colorado and the nation. Additionally, she serves as the co-leader for the Upskilling Initiative, a workforce development and innovative educational program that aims to provide novel career pathways for the agri-food industries.

Notably, Martin is the coordinator of the Pet Food Alliance, a joint project facilitated through Colorado State University and the FPRF. The alliance was created to unite members of the rendering, pet food, laboratory, academia and technology industries to collaborate and develop solutions for industry-wide challenges and explore mutually beneficial opportunities. Martin’s ongoing commitment to the coordination and goals of the PFA, as well as her support of the FPRF and its programs, make her a worthy recipient of this honor.

“I am truly honored to receive the Fred Bisplinghoff Research Innovation Award from FPRF,” Martin said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the rendering industry through the Pet Food Alliance and thankful for the numerous industry partners who are willing to collaboratively develop solutions for industry-wide challenges.”

The award was presented to Martin by Dr. Charles Starkey, NARA’s vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs and FPRF’s director of research, during NARA’s recent 2023 Convention in Naples, Fla.

Sources: North American Renderers Association; Fats and Proteins Research Foundation