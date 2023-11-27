Raybern’s is kicking off a rebrand not only in package design, but in terms of quality, quantity and variety of sandwich ingredients. Beginning Q1 2024, Raybern’s will introduce a revamp of its entire line. Five Raybern’s varieties will be available in 2-count packs to consumers at an SRP of $5.79.

Raybern’s introduces new and innovative recipes to their full line of sandwiches. Notably, the Roast Beef & Cheddar sandwich is now complemented with a soft poppy seed roll. In addition, Raybern’s is relaunching their Ham & Cheese sandwich, enhanced by a sweet deli roll.

In this complete brand overhaul, Raybern’s is working to ensure that frozen-food consumers don’t have to compromise when they walk down the freezer aisle.

“Our new sandwich line up is a totally delicious innovation on sandwiches of the past,” said Doug Hall, director of marketing at Raybern’s. “We have the bakery-soft bun covered, but we’ve completely amped up the meats, cheeses and sauces on our favorite frozen deli-style sandwiches ... My personal favorite is the Roast Beef & Cheddar now on a fresh poppy seed roll.”

Source: Raybern's