Perdue Farms has awarded a $20,000 grant to Diakonia Inc. in Ocean City, Md., through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation as part of its commitment to improve the quality of life in its communities. The funding helps Diakonia purchase a new van to provide transportation for its residents, including veterans. Jim and Jan Perdue provided additional financial support.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, presents a $20,000 grant to Ken Argot, Diakonia executive director, to help fund the purchase of a new van. Courtesy of Perdue Farms.

The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving arm is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors initiative to build strong communities.

“This gift from Perdue is extremely serendipitous in that our current minivan was just pronounced ‘no longer serviceable’ by our local mechanic and had to be removed from our fleet,” said Ken Argot, Diakonia executive director.

Argot said Diakonia works with veterans to ensure they have access to health care, housing and employment. The van will be used to transport them to their appointments when necessary.

“Perdue has been a great support to our community, and Diakonia is so grateful for their partnership in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow,” Argot said.

Since 1972, Diakonia has been helping men, women and families in Worcester County by providing emergency housing, food assistance, and resources to help them get back on their feet. Over the past 10 years, Diakonia has expanded its services to include case management, housing assistance, homeless prevention and veteran services.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, said Diakonia provides vital resources to the community, especially veterans. “This organization is giving people the ability to get back on their feet,” she said. “Perdue is happy to support Diakonia and its noble mission.”

Source: Perdue Farms