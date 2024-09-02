The National Provisioner is proud to announce our 2024 Independent Processor of the Year, Cypress Valley Meat Co. Ark.-based Cypress Valley Meat has been around since 2005, standing the test of time. Through record-high inflation, a pandemic, and a family loss, the Shaw family has persevered and allowed their business to not only survive, but thrive. The success of Cypress Valley Meat has rightfully earned the company the title of Independent Processor of the Year.

To gain a deeper perspective on the CVMC business, The National Provisioner consulted with Chris Shaw, plant operations manager. He noted that President Andy Shaw first began his venture into meat processing in 2005, offering wild game processing to local customers and primarily focusing on deep processing.

As customers saw the consistently high quality of Andy’s work, they requested custom processing for cattle, hogs, and lambs in addition to wild game.

Chris Shaw, Mike Redden, Benny Jones, Dedric Nunn, Kieth Crow, Brandon Dunn

By establishing a solid reputation, CVMC was able to break into new markets. “As CVMC began to service local farmers we continued to expand to meet demand,” Chris said. “We currently have six locations with four locations under USDA inspection, one custom plant, and a return to our legacy wild game location (Vilonia, AR) in the fall of 2024.”

CVMC maintains close relationships with partner farmers, prioritizing relationship building and high-quality customer service, which can be accredited to CVMC’s artisan butchers. The company feels that their employees help set them apart from the crowd.

“Our focus on company culture and retention has allowed us to retain the talent that makes that all possible,” Chris said. “Artisan butchers are not readily available in the job market. However, we have legacy talent that have mastered their craft and they have the ability and passion to pass this knowledge on to new team members.” The company also credits the Missouri Association of Meat Processors and American Association of Meat Processors as a great place to share industry best practices.

Meat Judging

In 2016, Cypress Valley Meat Co. began a joint venture with Grass Roots Farmers’ Cooperative, Natural State, which offers small-scale, humane poultry processing for direct-to-consumer companies. As the Grass Roots Farmers’ Cooperative was looking for a processor that could produce high-quality products and packaging, both reflecting the cooperative’s regenerative agriculture practices, they found their match in Cypress Valley Meat.

“It was an opportunity for Natural State Processing to service the needs of a direct to consumer company while maintaining the mission of reinventing the role of the processor by being a strategic partner to the farmer and destination job for our team members,” Chris said. He noted that, as one of nearly 20 independent U.S. poultry processors, Natural State continues to serve very small, small, and midsize farms.

Cypress Valley Meat Co. lobby

President Andy Shaw consistently prioritized relationships with each customer, and he did the same with his employees. By investing in skilled, invested team members, Andy was able to set the company up for continued success.

“Andy did a remarkable job of finding exceptional talent from the front line to the leadership team that were empowered to run the business like owners,” Chris said. “With a focus on What we do and How we behave the mission of the company has always been bigger than any individual.”

Kim Schroeder, Benny Jones, Brandon Dunn, Kim Shaw, Chris Shaw

Tragically, Andy passed away in 2021. In the face of massive loss, the Shaw family maintained Andy’s legacy and have propelled it forward based on the founding principles Andy instilled in the company. “Andy anchored the business with a focus on our PURPOSE,” Chris said. “Positive Perspective Always, Unified Team and Family Atmosphere, Relationships not Transactions, Pride in the Product, Openness =Honesty, Self Driven, and Embracing change.”

Chris noted that those at Cypress Valley Meat miss Andy in business, but they most miss his love and friendship.

Looking ahead, Cypress Valley Meat sees potential in the value-added category, with branded retail

opportunities on the horizon.