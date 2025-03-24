Dietz and Watson crafts renewable energy deal

Dietz & Watson is announcing a 15-year renewable supply agreement with Constellation, a producer of clean, emissions-free energy, for the purchase of renewable electricity equivalent to the energy use of its Philadelphia and Baltimore facilities.

Backed by Dietz & Watson’s long-term commitment, Constellation has entered into a separate long-term power purchase agreement to procure 20 megawatts of energy from Mammoth Central 1, one half of the third and final phase of Doral Renewables’ Mammoth Solar project in Indiana.

Dietz & Watson will receive approximately 39,000 MWhrs of energy per year through its retail agreement with Constellation, with that energy matched by Green-e Energy Certified Renewable Energy Certificates sourced from other renewable facilities located throughout the US. The agreement will help Dietz & Watson reduce its carbon footprint by more than 18,600 metric tons annually, the equivalent emissions of nearly 4,400 passenger vehicles, according to US EPA estimates.

“We value the health of our surroundings and our environment,” said Louis Eni, CEO of Dietz & Watson. “If our decisions can help improve the world in which we live and work, we will do it. That is why we have taken this step in the right direction and made the decision for our facilities to work with Constellation on this renewable energy program.”

Dietz & Watson will use the Constellation Offsite Renewables product to facilitate its renewable energy transaction. The product aims to connect customers to the economic and sustainability benefits of large-scale, offsite renewable energy projects.

“One of Mammoth Solar’s cornerstones is the incorporation of agricultural activities inside the project’s area, a practice called agrivoltaics. Agrivoltaics is bringing heritage farming back to the communities, and Dietz and Watson, a household food chain, being one of the project’s main stakeholders is just a perfect fit. It is connecting farmers to another aspect of the Dietz & Watson food chain. Constellation is tapping into one of Indiana’s competitive advantages – solar power. From jobs and economic revitalization of communities to dual use of the land to sandwiches, Mammoth Solar is creating an industry cluster that is far-reaching and uplifting for everyone,” said Nick Cohen, president and CEO of Doral Renewables.

Source: Dietz & Watson