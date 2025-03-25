Jersey Mike's donates full day of sales to local charities

Jersey Mike's Subs is giving a full day's sales, expected to be over $25 million, to charity. March 26, 2025, is the sub company's 15th Annual Day of Giving, when more than 3,000 Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants will donate sales to more than 200 local charities.

Day of Giving is the culmination of Jersey Mike's March Month of Giving fundraising campaign. Through March, Jersey Mike's has collected donations from customers for partner charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

"Please join us and make a difference this Wednesday, March 26, when we give 100 percent of sales to local charities," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO.

In a recent Jersey Mike's commercial, actor and New Jersey native, Danny DeVito, finishes writing thank you cards to the more than 1.81 million people who bought subs on last year's Day of Giving - just in time to start over for this year's Day of Giving, according to Cancro.

Source: Jersey Mike's Subs