Cardinal Meats celebrates 100 years

Canadian family-owned company Cardinal Meats is celebrating 100 years. Since the founding of the business in 1925, the Cator family has been delivering meat products to retail, foodservice and hospitality partners across Canada.

"For a century, the legacy my grandfather started, known as Cardinal Meats today, has been committed to providing Canadians with premium, high-quality proteins while prioritizing food safety, sustainability, and innovation," said Brent Cator, president and owner of Cardinal Meat Specialists. "This milestone is a testament to our dedicated team, valued customers, and strong community partnerships."

The Cator family started as a small butcher shop in Bowmanville, Ontario. Over the decades, the company has pioneered advancements in food safety, including being the first in North America to implement sous vide cooking at an industrial level.

100 Years, 100 Stories campaign

As part of the Cator family leadership centennial celebration, Cardinal Meats is launching the 100 Years, 100 Stories campaign to highlight the moments, people and partnerships that have shaped the company's journey. One featured story delves into Cardinal Meats' introduction of IQF burgers and HPP technology. Another story features the Cator family supporting food banks to help families in need, sponsoring We Care to provide camp experiences for children with disabilities and investing in the Trillium Health Partners Foundation.

"As we look ahead, our focus remains on innovation, sustainability, and strengthening our partnerships with Canadian families, businesses, and communities," said Cator. "We are grateful for the trust and loyalty of our customers and look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence for generations to come."

Source: Cardinal Meat Specialists