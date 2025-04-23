Corner Bakery Cafe debuts sandwich lineup

Corner Bakery Cafe, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh-baked breads, is introducing a new lineup of handcrafted sandwiches, available now at locations nationwide. The launch features the return of the DC Chicken Salad Sandwich, for only $9.99.

The DC Chicken Salad Sandwich returns following overwhelming guest demand. Featuring tender chicken breast mixed with celery, green apple, red onion, dried currants, and toasted almonds in a creamy, tangy dressing, it’s served on a new round rich and flaky round croissant with fresh lettuce and tomato.

“We’re thrilled to bring back one of our most requested sandwiches, and even more excited to introduce three entirely new sandwich creations built from scratch using some of our original bread recipes from the early days of the brand,” says Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. “We know our guests are always looking for variety and bold flavor, and this new lineup delivers just that. Whether you’re returning for a classic or discovering a new favorite, there’s something for everyone.”

All Corner Bakery sandwiches are built on a foundation of bread baked fresh in-cafe all day, layered with premium proteins, and produce delivered fresh every morning.

Joining the DC Chicken Salad Sandwich are three new additions developed by the chain's chef, Becky Foulk, that are designed to surprise and satisfy all guests visiting for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, the brand says:

The Pretzel Sandwich – A sweet and savory twist featuring the return of the restaurant's soft pretzel bun filled with patrons' choice of ham or turkey, cheddar cheese, granny smith apples, field greens, zesty horseradish stoneground mustard mayo, and finished with a drizzle of sweet and spicy hot honey.

– A sweet and savory twist featuring the return of the restaurant's soft pretzel bun filled with patrons' choice of ham or turkey, cheddar cheese, granny smith apples, field greens, zesty horseradish stoneground mustard mayo, and finished with a drizzle of sweet and spicy hot honey. Roast Beef & Blue Sandwich – Layers of thinly sliced roast beef mounted over a tangy blue cheese spread and topped with peppery arugula and caramelized balsamic onions on a new Dutch Crunch roll.

– Layers of thinly sliced roast beef mounted over a tangy blue cheese spread and topped with peppery arugula and caramelized balsamic onions on a new Dutch Crunch roll. Ham or Turkey & Swiss Breakfast Croissant – Served on a new round, flaky croissant, this sandwich puts a sweet and spicy take on the classic breakfast sandwich. It’s filled with ham or turkey, melted Swiss cheese and topped with a drizzle of hot honey.

Each new sandwich can be paired with a side of salad, soup, or seasonal fruit.

"Our team has worked hard to craft this fresh new lineup, combining quality ingredients with flavors that surprise and satisfy, and honor our 34-year heritage," adds Chris Dharod, CEO of Corner Bakery Cafe. “It’s an exciting time to be at Corner Bakery, and we can’t wait for guests to experience what’s new.”

