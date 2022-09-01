Last call! We want your MIHOF nominations

The ol’ bartender’s closing-time line is that “You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.”

We’re not looking to influence your late-night activities or whereabouts (or, sadly, pour you one last drink for evening), but the Meat Industry Hall of Fame is issuing a last call for our 2022 nominees. While our nominations period “officially” ended on Aug. 31, nominations will be accepted through the Labor Day long weekend.

So make some time this weekend between the grilling, icing down the cooler, trailering the boat, etc. to nominate someone in the industry who influenced you and helped make the meat processing trade more innovative and competitive.

If you haven’t already nominated a friend or colleague to be recognized for his or her lifetime of contributions to the meat industry it’s not too late. We want to hear from you!

To honor of the Hall’s Class of 2022, the Meat Industry Hall of Fame is planning to highlight its newest members in a number of ways, including:

The Hall will produce a video for each of the inductees, detailing their service and innovations in the industry, to publish online in January. Each inductee will be featured in a one-on-one interview to discuss their unique perspectives on the meat and protein market and their legacy in the industry.

These videos will culminate in a live webinar roundtable discussion with selected inductees.

Stay tuned for full details of events that will honor and celebrate meat industry excellence … but first, submit your nominations!