Congrats! Meat Industry Hall of Fame welcomes latest inductees

The Meat Industry Hall of Fame is proud to welcome its latest round of inductees and invites all meat and poultry industry stakeholders to congratulate its Class of 2023.

After nominations solicited from the industry and voting by past inductees of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame, please join us in honoring these seven newest members of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame:

Terry Caviness -- CEO, Caviness Beef Packers Ltd.

Oscar G. Mayer (posthumous) -- chairman and president, Oscar Mayer

John A. Stadler -- retired meat industry executive

Kevin Western -- CEO, Western’s Smokehouse

Mindy Brashears -- professor-food microbiology and food safety, Texas Tech University

Tommy Wheeler -- distinguished senior research scientist, USDA-ARS

Phil Hinderaker – retired, president, Alkar

To celebrate the Meat Industry Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, MIHOF will return to an annual in-person honors ceremony, with this year’s induction reception planned to take place on Aug. 2, 2024, during the AAMP American Convention of Meat Processors & Suppliers’ Exhibition in Omaha, Neb.

During the reception on Aug. 2, select inductees will discuss the industry’s innovations and share insights about the market trends and technical developments they see powering growth in the meat and poultry industry. The reception is sponsored by Multivac, Diamond Sponsor; Reiser, Gold Sponsor; and ESI Group, Reception Open Bar Sponsor.

The National Provisioner invites all meat and poultry industry professionals to join us in commemorating these seven leaders with our industry’s highest honor and recognizing the meat and poultry industry as the leading sector of North American food production.

Learn more about the Meat Industry Hall of Fame and this year’s in-person induction reception honors ceremony here.