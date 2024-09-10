Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Tommy Wheeler

Senior distinguished research scientist Dr. Tommy Wheeler is well-known in the meat science industry for his work in meat safety and quality, carcass composition and instrument grading. He has spent the last 34 years of his life working for the USDA-ARS, conducting research for this organization and leading the Salmonella Grand Challenge project.

Tommy Wheeler graduated from Texas Tech University with his Bachelor of Science in ag economics in 1984. He graduated with his Master of Science in meat science from Texas Tech in 1986 and earned his doctorate in meat science and muscle biology from Texas A&M University in 1989.

After completing his education, Wheeler joined the USDA-ARS’s U.S. Meat Animal Research Center as a research food technologist. He then became a research leader for the Meat Safety and Quality Research Unit in 2007, directing research programs for 12 scientists.

Wheeler is the immediate past-president of the American Meat Science Association, and he sits on multiple industry, scientific and academic advisory boards today. Wheeler has received multiple awards for his work and is credited for 263 scientific journal publications, 140 abstracts, 83 technical reports/proceedings, three patents and four book chapters.

One of Wheeler’s greatest career highlights was the Beef Carcass Grading Camera System and working to develop it and see it implemented in the industry. He is proud of working closely with industry colleagues to create meat industry and food safety solutions.

The National Provisioner invites all meat and poultry industry professionals to join us in honoring Tommy Wheeler.