Burgers are an American staple. They can be a quick, easy meal for a family dinner, or an elevated, gourmet experience for culinary enthusiasts. Whatever consumers are craving, the burger category is offering.

Consumer sentiment is wavering, and shoppers are still keeping a close eye on their wallets. In January 2025, the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index fell from 74.0 in December down to 71.1. This was the first time in six months that the index declined, indicating decreasing consumer confidence. To meet price-conscious consumers where they’re at, producers can promote meat grinds, an affordable protein option at both the grocery store and foodservice.

Anne-Marie Roerink, principal of 210 Analytics, noted that ground beef continues to dominate the grinds market, with increases in dollars, units and pounds. While beef was understandably the top performer within grinds, other proteins are on the rise within the category.

“Turkey was the second-largest seller, at $1.9 billion with strong growth results also,” Roerink said. “Turkey is often positioned as a learner, healthier protein option but flavor innovation is certainly also part of the growth.”

Roerink said that within chicken grinds, flavor innovations such as Italian sausage, taco and sea salt are resonating with shoppers searching for recipe-ready products.

Roerink noted that ground pork is performing well, with modest sales and volume growth indicating consistent demand following several years of high growth. “I’m certainly also seeing more blended options, where ground pork and beef combined provide a more attractive price point,” Roerink said.

Overall 2024 retail results for grinds indicate that they not only ease wallet pressure, but offer convenience and versatility.

Roerink noted that grinds have become one of the strongest vessels for meat case innovation. As consumers seek out adventurous flavors, they are increasingly searching for global and ethnic-inspired burgers. She said other popular flavor trends for grinds include sweet and savory, and spicy.

“The important thing to keep in mind with all of these is that they’re not going to be successful in every store,” Roerink said. “Younger generations are far more into global and ethnic flavors and experimentation than Boomers, so the store audience has a lot to do with the demand for programs like these.”

Despite declining consumer sentiment, shoppers are still craving luxury. At the store, shoppers are making luxury purchases by seeking out premium offerings. “There’s substantial innovation in premium ground beef blends, mixing different cuts of beef, like brisket, chuck, and short rib, to create unique, rich flavors and higher fat content for juicier, more flavorful burgers,” Roerink said. “This makes a lot of sense in the current marketplace. Consumers may not have the money for a ribeye, but may see a ribeye burger as the next best thing. “

AJ Sacher, founder of Juicy Lucy Inc., noted that consumers are increasingly searching out premium burger products. “We’ve seen consumers gravitate toward higher-quality beef in both fresh and frozen categories,” Sacher said. “Angus blends, in particular, are becoming increasingly popular.”

Juicy Lucy at Gelson's. Photo courtesy of Jakob Layman







Premiumization not only includes high-quality cuts of meats, but also claims-based and better-for-you proteins. Roerink said producers can find cross-merchandising opportunities with buns, including bun alternatives such as lettuce wraps or buns made from cauliflower.

“Another upsell comes in the form of the condiments and toppings, with opportunity to cross-merch with premium toppings such as artisanal cheeses, gourmet sauces (truffle mayo, aioli, sriracha ketchup), crispy fried onions, and pickled vegetables,” Roerink said. She is also noticing an increasing in smoked topping, including smoked gouda or smoked pickles, which offer depth of flavor.

Premiumization continues to drive innovation at both retail and foodservice. At The Habit Burger & Grill, consumer demand for premium items is influencing menu development. “Our consumers have conveyed to us, they want the steak back,” said Chef Jason Triail, director of culinary innovation. “So steak is back in the kitchen.” By listening closely to customers, foodservice operations can drive growth, innovation and customer satisfaction.

The Habit Burger & Grill's Chef Jason Triail, director of culinary innovation. Courtesy of The Habit Burger & Grill







Consumers are eating more at home to save money. Still, consumers often don’t have time for extensive meal prep, and are seeking value-added products to save precious time in the kitchen. As convenient home cooking continues to gain traction for consumers, Juicy Lucy has updated its stuffed burger line to help consumers gain skills in the kitchen. With this new line, the brand aims to make the meal prep process as intuitive as possible for home chefs.

“Our patties are now 100% Angus beef and weigh 5.3 oz—offering a great balance between value and cookability,” Sacher said. “We wanted a patty that felt substantial but wasn’t so thick that it became difficult to cook at home.”

Sacher said that within burger flavor trends, jalapeno is a key standout. “Even in regions that don’t traditionally favor spice, jalapeno as a flavor profile has seen massive growth,” Sacher said. Triail feels that avocado is a strong emerging trend within the burger category, and could be the next big trendsetter.

Juicy Lucy Jalapeno Stuffed Cheese. Photo courtesy of Jakob Layman







Triail said that menu innovation is the biggest driver right now for the burger category. “You’ve got to be competitive. You’ve got to stay with the trends. Hopefully you’re going to actually be a trendsetter.” To stay ahead in the burger category at foodservice, The Habit is focusing on each aspect of its digital experience to ensure every customer visit is accurate and consistent.

Award-winning Trio: Chicken Club Sandwich, Double Charburger, Tempura Green Beans. Courtesy of The Habit Burger & Grill







To win with shoppers, Sacher recommends burger producers prioritize quality, ease of preparation and accessibility. “Understanding your target market and ensuring your product meets their needs will always be essential,” Sacher said.

Retailers can get creative to drive in-store sales. The deli department offers a clear growth avenue for grinds and burgers. “Consumers are asking for more meat variety and retailers are starting to respond with burger bars where customers can select their burger patty, toppings, sauces, and buns for an interactive shopping experience,” Roerink said. “This trend is also seen in some restaurants and fast-casual chains.”