Pizza Hut is entering the burger business with the new Cheeseburger Melt, a parmesan-crusted thin crust Melt folded and loaded with beef, applewood-smoked bacon, onions, mozzarella and cheddar, and served with Burger Sauce on the side.

For the launch of the new Cheeseburger Melt, Pizza Hut is encouraging burger fans to cheat on their usual burger chain. Pizza Hut is deploying delivery drivers to make appearances at certain fast-food burger chain drive-thrus, complete with a QR code displayed on their back windows to scan for a burger. Those that see the cars in the drive-thrus and scan the QR code asking if they want a better burger will be entered to redeem a coupon for a free Cheeseburger Melt and Pepsi while supplies last. The offer is available in a few markets where the largest fast-food burger chains are headquartered: Chicago, Ill. and Miami, Fla.

Pizza Hut enters burger business with new Cheeseburger Melt. Courtesy of Pizza Hut.





"As a brand known for exceptional pizzas, venturing into the burger business is an exciting first for us," said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut. "We thought we'd kick off our burger journey with something bold. That's why we're making waves in burger chain drive-thrus, serving up our delicious new Cheeseburger Melt for all you burger lovers out there."

Each order of Melts features two slices of Pizza Hut's signature Thin N' Crispy crust loaded with toppings and cheese, folded over, baked and complemented with a dipping sauce. In addition to cheeseburger, Pizza Hut Melts are available in four other recipes: Pepperoni Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce, Buffalo Chicken served with buffalo dipping sauce and ranch dipping sauce, Chicken Bacon Parmesan served with ranch dipping sauce and Meat Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce.

"For the first time ever, we packed everything you know and love about a cheeseburger into our craveable Thin N' Crispy crust to develop the new Cheeseburger Melt," said Rachel Antalek, chief food innovation officer at Pizza Hut. "Unlike a traditional cheeseburger, the Cheeseburger Melt dips perfectly into what we would argue is the world's best burger dipping sauce. We challenge you to find a better burger and sauce experience."

The Cheeseburger Melt is part of the new My Hut Box Offer that allows customers to choose between Melts or a 2-topping Personal Pan Pizza, plus a side of fries or 4 boneless wings and a 20-ounce drink. Melts dipping sauce are included. My Hut Boxes start at $6.99 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide.

Source: Pizza Hut