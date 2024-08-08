Growing up in Pewaukee, Wisc., JJ Watt often found himself celebrating moments big or small with a meal at Culver's. Now, Culver's is introducing the JJ's Way meal.

Through his time playing for the Wisconsin Badgers, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, Watt has made it a point to stop at Culver's whenever he can —and he developed a go-to order in the process. Through Sept. 29, 2024, Culver's customers can order the JJ's Way meal:

Culver's Deluxe

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Culver's Signature Root Beer

Turtle Sundae (with Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard)

Former NFL star and lifelong Culver's fan JJ Watt has partnered with the Wisconsin-based chain Culver's for the JJ's Way meal. Courtesy of Culver's.









Because Culver's and JJ also share a passion for giving back to the communities they call home, Culver's will make a $1 donation to the JJ Watt Foundation for every JJ's Way meal sold, up to $100,000. The foundation, which Watt founded in 2011, has raised over $7.1 million to support after-school athletics programs at middle schools across the nation.

"Culver's is born and raised in Wisconsin, and we couldn't imagine a more perfect partner for our first celebrity meal than JJ Watt," said Julie Fussner, Culver's chief marketing officer. "We know our guests will have a lot of fun experiencing Culver's the way JJ does with the JJ's Way meal—and giving back to a great cause while they do it."

"I grew up going to Culver's all the time, so ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard bring back a lot of great memories," said Watt. "It's crazy to think about having my own meal at a place I've been visiting with my friends and family since I was a kid, and I can't wait to share it with Culver's guests from back home in Wisconsin to Texas to Arizona and everywhere in between."

Source: Culver's