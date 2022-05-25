As Americans get ready to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee, official sponsor Hillshire Farm SNACKED! brand is helping people test their own spelling skills with the first ever "pay with words" vending machine, where correctly spelled words earn players a Hillshire Farm SNACKED! snack pack.

The "pay with words" vending machine selects words of varying difficulty to test users–just like Spelling Bee contestants–and accepts correctly spelled words as currency for a tasty snack. All spellers need to do is listen as the machine announces a word, and then simply spell the word they hear using the touch screen keypad. The vending machine will dispense a free Hillshire Farm SNACKED! snack pack, comprised of a meat, cheese and sweet treat, for every word spelled correctly.

The one-of-a-kind vending machine will debut ahead of the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals on May 25 in New York City and will then appear at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.

"It takes a lot of brain power to win a National Spelling Bee, and Hillshire Farm SNACKED! offers a versatile, on the-the-go snack to help fuel kids through challenges and achieve their dreams–both big and small!" said Amy Margolin, brand manager, Hillshire Farm SNACKED! "As an official sponsor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, we're thrilled to support the contestants throughout the competition. We hope people enjoy the 'pay with words' vending machine and celebrate their inner spelling champion with the perfect snack."

The Hillshire Farm SNACKED! "pay with words" vending machine will appear in two locations for a limited time:

New York City, NY: Flatiron District, May 25 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Address: 5th Ave, between West 25th and 26th Street New York, NY

National Harbor, MD: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, May 30 and May 31 from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Address: 201 Waterfront Street. National Harbor, Maryland

For additional information visit www.hillshirefarm.com.

Source: Hillshire Farm