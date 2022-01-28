For more than a century, Oscar Mayer has injected levity into everyday moments—from creating a 27-foot-long rolling Wiener, to the memorable jingles, to inspiring families to make unforgettable face masks by biting holes in bologna slices for their eyes and mouth. As a nod to what makes Oscar Mayer iconic, the brand is releasing the real deal: a bologna-inspired face mask that rejuvenates your skin while recapturing that childhood joy.

For many, the New Year brings renewed energy, excitement, and commitment to self-care. While resolutions and refreshed routines can be daunting and unattainable, Oscar Mayer is bringing a playful spin on the often serious “New Year, New You” trope with its meaty take on the self-care space. The rejuvenating face masks that resemble bologna are limited edition and available for purchase on Amazon.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” said Lindsey Ressler, sr. marketing analyst, Oscar Mayer. “Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike. This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising—inspired by the old, modernized for today.”

Oscar Mayer partnered with Seoul Mamas, a premier Korean beauty and skincare company, to bring some playfulness and levity back into the beauty world. The face masks are a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention, offer anti-inflammatory benefits, and provide protection for the skin. The masks will rejuvenate your beauty routine, while also bringing an unexpected smile to your face.

The bologna-inspired face masks are the latest way Oscar Mayer brings to life their manta, “Keep it Oscar," by staying true to the brand’s rich history of sparking smiles and uniting millions around a love of meat. The face masks are available for $5 each via Amazon while supplies last. For more information, check out the Amazon storefront and follow Oscar Mayer on Instagram.

Source: Oscar Mayer