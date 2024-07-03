Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is announcing the launch of its new Prime Steakburger, available July 3 through Aug. 20, 2024, at participating Freddy's locations nationwide.

Freddy's new Prime Steakburger is made with thin-sliced prime rib stacked on a premium steakburger patty with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions and sauteed portobello mushrooms on a toasted bun with garlic aioli.

"Our new Prime Steakburger truly elevates the taste of our premium quality steakburger with the addition of tender thin-sliced prime rib and rich & creamy garlic aioli. The savory sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions create a symphony of bold flavors in every bite, making for a craveable burger that may become your new Freddy's favorite," said Laura Rueckel, chief marketing officer.

Source: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers