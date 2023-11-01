Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, is announcing the launch of its limited-time holiday menu items, featuring the French Onion Steakburger. This limited-time offer is available to order starting Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024, at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order French Onion Steakburger is prepared with two premium, lean 100% ground beef steakburger patties topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized grilled onions, crispy onions, Applewood bacon and creamy French Onion sauce.

"Freddy's French Onion Steakburger was our most well-loved and best-performing limited-time burger last year, and we received an abundance of comments from guests who implored us to bring it back. We're thrilled about its return this year for fans who enjoyed it, as well as for guests who haven't yet tried it and might find their new Freddy's favorite," said Laura Rueckel, CMO. "The French Onion Steakburger exemplifies our classic premium Freddy's steakburger, but with a combination of the warm and comforting flavors of the holiday season."

Source: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers