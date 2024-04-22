Globally, meat is considered a prime ingredient and among the popular protein sources in the diet, especially in Western countries. Meat consumption is highest in the United States, followed by the Europe region. The demand for animal protein, while already high, is projected to grow at a moderate scale into the coming years. Among the different meat types, poultry is considered as the favorite meat among the consumers, followed by beef. Across the board, be they meat consumers, vegetarians or vegans, people increasingly care about animal welfare, the ecological footprint of food, and sustainability, resulting in demand for alternatives. The alternative protein market started at a low level, but is now experiencing steep growth.

The meat industry's developments show that both the production and consumption of meat have sharply expanded globally. To maintain a competitive edge and boost productivity, one must invest in innovation and technology. Technological automation in manufacturing, digital strategy, taste fusion, organic shift and market dynamics are some of the new trends in the meat industry that will change the way that meat is produced to adapt to changing consumer demands and lifestyles. Furthermore, meat producers need to be prepared to adopt methods and tools that help them cut waste, use less energy and source ethically as concerns about the sustainability, transparency and traceability of the meat industry grow.

Although dietary change is obvious globally, food is also a cultural product, and societal norms influence meat consumption trends. The demand for ethnic foods in the United States is increasing as the country's diversity grows. Retailers and brands are responding to this trend by increasing their meat selection. This might be accomplished by developing new product lines or adapting existing ones, as well as offering pre-prepared meat. Shifting consumer preferences to meat offerings with greater convenience is encouraging the usage of precut meats and premarinated meats, particularly in emerging markets.

A general trend of meat consumption is more in the high-income countries, and the fundamental reason for this is these countries consume more per capita. The major influencing factor for promoting meat consumption would be expansion of global population coupled with rise in income. In countries with vast populations, such as China, even if per capita consumption is low, total meat consumption remains significant. In middle-income countries, as economic growth, urbanization and the fast-food sector expand, more major shifts in consumer meat choices are expected.

In low-income countries, population growth is predicted to cause increased meat consumption. Consumers in high-income countries are experiencing stagnation in their meat consumption patterns, mostly influenced by the type and quality of meat consumed. Low- and middle-income nations will, however, provide most of the growth because of their lower base intake and rapid increase in population as well as income.

Besides the United States, Brazil and China, low-income countries are predicted to see the greatest increase in meat consumption, particularly in emerging Asian and African countries.

Consumers worldwide are becoming more concerned about animal welfare, the environment and health. In 2032, one-third of the world's population is projected to consume roughly two-thirds of meat, a modest increase over the baseline as stated by FAO. To address this issue, several companies are now investing in the newer technology-led products such as lab-grown meat. The cell-cultivated meat sector employs around 150 enterprises worldwide, including 43 based in the United States.

Globally, the United States and Singapore only allow cell-cultured beef products to be sold to consumers. The sector has benefited from both private and state research investments. Companies researching cultured-meat technology must comply with rules before they can market it. The laws for cultured meat are still extremely new and remain a barrier for all participants in the major markets except Singapore.

Market preferences already shifting away from traditional meat has resulted into acceptance of plant-based meat products. As consumers become more aware of the emissions created by agricultural operations and their consequences, they are shifting their demand from carbon-intensive products to less carbon-intensive alternatives.

Several FMCG companies such as Cargill, Nestle and others have already entered into the plant-based meat industry. Other than that, several start-up companies have introduced a wide range of convenience products made up of plant-based meat. A growing proportion of customers favoring plant-based diets over meat diets has resulted in expansion of plant-based meat products.

For instance, in October 2022, Beyond Meat introduced Plant-Based Beyond Steak, available at retail stores across the United States. Rising prices from levies on carbon-intensive agricultural products, combined with increased awareness, may discourage the consumption of meat products.