For three weeks only, SONIC Drive-In is bringing back the popular Big Dill Cheeseburger. The Big Dill Cheeseburger is available at participating SONIC locations from August 8 through August 28, while supplies last.

The Big Dill Cheeseburger sold out quickly when it launched back in April, and now fans can get another taste of this pickle-lover’s dream, complete with pickle fries, crinkle cut pickle slices, and ranch sauce atop a 100% pure seasoned beef patty, chopped lettuce, and melted American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. The Big Dill Cheeseburger will retail for $4.49.

“Our pickle-forward menu innovations have become some of our most popular, so much so that they’ve often sold out quicker than we anticipated. Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time,” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC.

Source: SONIC