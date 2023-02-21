BurgerFi International Inc., owner of fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, introduces its first new product launch of the year: the BBQ Rodeo Burger. Available now through April 17, 2023, the BBQ Rodeo Burger provides a combination of savory, sweet and spicy.

"At BurgerFi, we are committed to providing the highest quality Angus [beef] burgers in the industry," says Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman at BurgerFi. "As a better-for-you brand, we pair fresh ingredients with ingenuity to push the flavor profile and create delicious burgers that satisfy our guests' cravings."

The BBQ Rodeo Burger takes the brand's All-Natural Angus Beef seared with Charred Jalapeños and tops it with pepper jack cheese, homemade Crispy Haystack Onions and tangy Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. This new, limited-time burger can be ordered in-restaurant, via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com and is available for pickup or delivery.

"The addition of the BBQ Rodeo Burger comes at the perfect time[,] as BurgerFi will participate in this year's Burger [Bash,] hosted by Emeril Lagasse at the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival, right in our backyard," says Cindy Syracuse, chief marketing officer at BurgerFi. "We're ready to not only launch the best-tasting burger at the [highest-profile] burger event there is, but also [to] show guests how BurgerFi continually takes the classic burger to the next level. We invite all attendees to come try the BBQ Rodeo Burger for themselves on Thursday, [Feb.] 23 from 7:30-10:30 [p.m]."

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients. The "better-for-you" brand's menu has options for its varied customer base.

For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi app for free fries on a first order.

Source: BurgerFi International