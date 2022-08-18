BurgerFi has added the Juicy Lucy, a new limited-time only menu item, to its chef-inspired menu. Available now through September 19, the Juicy Lucy features two Natural Angus Beef patties sandwiching White Cheddar, American, and Pepper Jack cheeses, and topped with Sweet Tomato Relish and BurgerFi's signature Fi sauce.

To further enhance its menu offerings, BurgerFi has partnered with well-known industry Chef Cliff Pleau.

BurgerFi's Juicy Lucy is an interpretation of the popular "Juicy Lucy" staple and was inspired by it's A-Grade Angus Beef, a key differentiator. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year.

"BurgerFi is putting a new spin on a fan favorite," said Patrick Renna, president of BurgerFi. "We're leading the charge in offering even more variety and innovation with new menu items ideal for anyone who wants to reward themselves with a better burger."

From its certified Angus Beef Burgers, chef crafted VegeFi Burger, and specialty items like The CEO made with a premium American Wagyu Beef blend, there's a burger option ideal for every individual at BurgerFi.

The Juicy Lucy and can be ordered in restaurants or through the BurgerFi App or BurgerFi.com for pick-up or delivery from August 16 through September 19.

For more information, visit burgerfi.com.

Source: BurgerFi