The Juicy Lucy brand is unveiling its newly reconfigured packaging and updated product line. Juicy Lucy's take-home varieties are designed for convenience and packed with savory flavors for a gourmet burger experience.

"We've reimagined our product line with improved recipes and thoughtful design," said AJ Sacher, co-founder of Juicy Lucy. "Our aim is to make it easier for everyone to enjoy the signature Juicy Lucy taste in the comfort of their homes."

Juicy Lucy Burgers are available in two varieties: the Jalapeno Cheese and Four Cheeses. Each variety is packaged in a box of six burgers with a resealable bag inside for added freshness. The Jalapeno Cheese features a blend of cheddar cheese and jalapenos for a bold and flavorful experience. The Four Cheeses burger is stuffed with a mix of cheddar, Swiss, Jack and mozzarella cheeses. Made with premium Angus beef, these patties are 5.2 ounces each and contain 26-27 grams of protein.

Juicy Lucy burgers are available for national grocery retailer orders, with plans for international expansion in 2025.

Source: Juicy Lucy