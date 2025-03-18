USDA to alleviate line speed regulations for poultry and pork processing

US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins is announcing new actions to reduce line speed regulations for US poultry and pork processing facilities, allowing for greater efficiency while maintaining food and worker safety standards. The directive instructs the Food Safety and Inspection Service to eliminate outdated administrative requirements.

Under the new policy, FSIS will extend waivers allowing pork and poultry facilities to maintain higher line speeds, ensuring they can meet demand. Rulemaking to formalize these speed increases begins immediately. Additionally, FSIS will no longer require plants to submit redundant worker safety data, as extensive research has confirmed no direct link between processing speeds and workplace injuries.

“I want to thank Secretary Rollins and the Trump administration for adhering to science-based principles and following 25 years of experience, studies and data on increased line speeds in chicken processing plants,” said National Chicken Council President Harrison Kircher. “The current approach has created significant uncertainty for companies with waivers and a competitive disadvantage for those without them. We appreciate the administration moving to ensure a level playing field and help increase the global competitiveness of the US broiler industry. We look forward to providing input as the rulemaking process begins and request that the agency work expeditiously to finalize a rule.”

A pilot program using almost two dozen chicken processing plants was initiated under the Clinton administration allowing line speeds of up to 175 birds per minute. The part of the processing line (evisceration) that deals with the speed increase is almost entirely automated. This modernized system has been studied, debated and reviewed in depth for two and a half decades to assure its effectiveness in further modernizing chicken inspection while improving food safety and protecting workers. Research has confirmed that higher evisceration line speeds in chicken processing plants do not lead to increased food safety risks.

While the industry has been safely increasing line speeds over the past 30 years, the poultry industry’s injury and illness rate has fallen 89%, according to the most recent data from the US Department of Labor, demonstrating the advancements the industry has made in improving safety for its workforce.

Furthermore, a new independent study was released by FSIS in January 2025 that found that the risk of musculoskeletal disorders, like carpel tunnel syndrome, among workers at poultry processing plants was not influenced by evisceration line speed.

Line speeds are based on many factors, including a plant being able to maintain process control, produce safe food and keep workers safe, in addition to staffing considerations. If a plant determines that one of these factors calls for slowing down the line, the plant will do so. USDA maintains the regulatory authority to slow down or stop a production line in poultry processing plants if deemed unsafe.

Chicken processing plants in Canada, Belgium, Germany, Brazil and Argentina, among others, all operate at line speeds of 200 bpm and more, using the same equipment, putting the US at a competitive disadvantage in the global marketplace.

Source: National Chicken Council