Barney's Beanery is announcing its latest culinary venture, Juicy Lucy Burgers. This new venture is born out of the success of their best-selling burger, Juicy Lucy, and features a line of premium frozen burgers.

"The Juicy Lucy burger has been our bestseller for years. We've had customers from near and far rave about it. Our mission has always been to serve exceptional food, and with Juicy Lucy Burgers, we're taking it to the next level," said AJ Sacher, co-founder of Juicy Lucy. "Our goal is to share a Juicy Lucy burger with people everywhere. We've poured our heart and soul into perfecting this burger, and we can't wait for others to enjoy it as much as we do."

Juicy Lucy Burgers are available in three varieties, BBQ Bacon Cheddar, Jalapeno Cheddar, and the Three Cheese Stuffed Classic, and come in a box of six. Each burger patty is stuffed with the equivalent of two slices of cheese and is gluten-free. Each 6.3-ounce patty contains 30 grams of protein.

To keep updated on Juicy Lucy Burgers developments, follow on Instagram at @juicy_lucyburger.

Source: Juicy Lucy Burgers