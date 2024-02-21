BurgerFi, owned by BurgerFi International Inc., is ready for prime time at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. The better-burger brand is aiming to defend its crown of The Very Best Burger at SOBEWFF Burger Bash hosted by Rachel Ray on Feb. 22, 2024, with a brand-new Prime Rib Burger that will be unveiled at the competition.

"We take our Best Burger title very seriously so we wanted to innovate and create a sensational, elevated burger experience that only BurgerFi can deliver," said Carl Bachmann, chief executive officer for BurgerFi International. "At BurgerFi, we use the highest quality Angus beef, antibiotic-free and fresh, never frozen. By topping this premium beef with a high-quality prime rib and our chef-crafted sauces we have created a unique craveable better burger experience worthy of 'prime time.'"

The new Prime Rib Burger was developed in the new BurgerFi Better Burger Lab. The burger features a French Onion Dip as the base and signature premium Angus Beef topped with American cheese and grilled onions, then piled high with Au Jus-dipped Prime Rib and a chef-crafted horseradish sauce.

"We are excited to have the Better Burger Lab SOBE pop-up for the Wine and Food Festival and compete with such innovative brands," said Cindy Syracuse, chief marketing officer. "As a South-Florida based brand, we take our heritage seriously and the SOBEWFF is one of the best culinary events in the country supporting the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism. Giving back and supporting our community is a key pillar of our brand values and we are thrilled to be participating again this year. Last year, the premium burger brand took home the win with the BBQ Rodeo Burger."

Source: BurgerFi International