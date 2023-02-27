BurgerFi International Inc., owner of the fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, won the Schweid & Sons The Very Best Burger Award at the Burger Bash competition, hosted by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. The winning burger is BurgerFi's newest menu offering, the BBQ Rodeo Burger.

"BurgerFi's commitment to using high-quality ingredients allows us to elevate simple ideas to the next level," says Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman at BurgerFi. "By combining superior products, we're able to create interesting combinations like the BBQ Rodeo Burger[,] which the Burger Bash celebrity judges loved. This win underscores our dedication to delivering food that is delicious and pushes the boundaries of flavors."

Host Emeril Lagasse and the panel of judges, featuring world-class chefs Robert Irvine and Ming Tsai, Nicole Gates and media personalities Dave Portnoy, Phil Rosenthal and Jawan Strader, commended the BBQ Rodeo Burger's flavors.

"It's a great burger, juicy and reflective of who the brand is," says Robert Irvine during the award presentation.

The savory, sweet and spicy flavor profile comes from the combination of all-natural Angus beef grilled with Charred Jalapeños and topped with pepper jack cheese, homemade Crispy Haystack Onions and tangy Memphis Sweet BBQ.

"The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the country," says Cindy Syracuse, chief marketing officer at BurgerFi. "As an FIU Hospitality graduate, it's especially meaningful to participate in a cause that raises money for our future hospitality leaders."

Those who were unable to attend the 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash event can order BurgerFi's BBQ Rodeo Burger for a limited time at all restaurant locations via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com.

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients. The "better-for-you" brand's menu has options for its varied customer base, including never frozen, all-natural Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives, as well as Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders and Sandwiches.

For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest restaurant location, visit www.burgerfi.com.

Source: BurgerFi International