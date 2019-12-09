Meat and Poultry Industry NewsBurgers

Burger Battle: The best fast food cities for Burger King and McDonald’s

December 9, 2019
KEYWORDS apartment guide / burger king / mcdonald's
In a new report, Apartment Guide takes a look at the top 50 cities for Burger King and McDonald’s, based on the number of restaurant locations per capita. Many of the top cities for both chains are in Florida. The full report is available here: https://www.apartmentguide.com/blog/best-fast-food-cities-burger-king-mcdonalds/

The Top Five cities for Burger King lovers are:

5. Columbia, SC
4. West Palm Beach, FL
3. Miami, FL
2. Orlando, FL
1. Syracuse, NY

The best cities for McDonald’s fans are:

5. Cincinnati, OH
4. Lakeland, FL
3. Columbia, SC
2. Dayton, OH
1. Orlando, FL

Source: Apartment Guide

