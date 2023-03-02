Starting Feb. 27, Jimmy John’s is introducing the new Caprese Salami Pesto sandwich. For a limited time, the brand known for its Freaky Fast service is giving consumers its twist on the classic Italian sandwich.

This new sandwich is piled high with time-honored Italian ingredients like slow-roasted tomatoes, all-natural Genoa salami, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, olive oil, oregano, onion and mayonnaise, and is then topped with award-winning fresh mozzarella.

“We set out to develop a sandwich that was full of delicious Italian flavors,” said Dustin Hilinski, director of Culinary Innovation at Jimmy John’s. “But we also wanted to make it unique to Jimmy John’s, which starts with hand-sliced salami – because we’ve always hand-sliced our meats as that makes all the difference – and then layer the other ingredients atop our iconic, freshly baked bread to create the most satisfying sandwich.”

The new Caprese Salami Pesto sandwich won’t be on the menu for long. Stop by a local Jimmy John’s to try one.

Source: Jimmy John's