Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing back Carne Asada in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. This marks the third time this protein is making a comeback to Chipotle's menu.

Carne Asada made its debut in September 2019 as Chipotle's second limited-time protein offering and quickly became a guest favorite. Chipotle estimates that more than 10 million customers ordered Carne Asada in its first run and believes that almost half of those customers were first-time guests at Chipotle. The brand reintroduced Carne Asada to the menu in 2020, and it has since become one of the brand's most requested menu items on social media.

The Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada was last on Chipotle's menu before the brand launched its award-winning Hand-Crafted Quesadilla. For the first time ever, Carne Asada fans can experience the protein type in Chipotle's customizable quesadilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese, optional fajita veggies and three sides.

For the first time ever, customers can experience Carne Asada in Chipotle’s customizable quesadilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese, optional fajita veggies and three sides. Credit: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.





Chipotle's Head Chef Nevielle Panthaky recommends a Carne Asada Quesadilla with fajita veggies and sides of cilantro lime white rice, black beans, and sour cream for dipping.

In March, Chipotle launched the viral TikTok-inspired Fajita Quesadilla, which nearly doubled Chipotle's quesadilla business at launch and resulted in two of the brand's top digital sales days of all time. Quesadillas are exclusively available on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca, and third-party delivery platforms.

Chipotle's Carne Asada is marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a blend of signature spices like cumin, coriander and oregano, and finished with fresh squeezed lime and hand-chopped cilantro for a rich flavor. The protein is officially approved for the Whole30 program and is compliant with keto and paleo diets.

Carne Asada at Chipotle is a testament to the brand's commitment to Food with Integrity. Since all of Chipotle's beef is raised responsibly, with a vegetarian diet and no antibiotics or added hormones, Chipotle estimates that 5% of the U.S. beef supply meets its standards. While Carne Asada is a limited time offering, Chipotle is committed to partnering with new farmers and ranchers that align with its Food with Integrity principles to grow its supply chain.

"Over the past few years, our fans' passion for Carne Asada has rivaled any other Chipotle menu item," said Chris Brandt, chief brand officer. "Now, we've answered the call, brought back this iconic protein, and introduced an entirely new way to try Carne Asada with the Carne Asada Quesadilla."

Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.