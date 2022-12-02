White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is satisfying comfort cravings this winter with its unique take on two seasonal favorites: sloppy joes and macaroni and cheese. The popular Sloppy Joe Slider, Smoky Joe Slider and Spicy Joe Slider are all making a highly anticipated return. White Castle is also unveiling the hot, new Mac and Cheese Nibblers.

The Sloppy Joe Slider features lean ground beef made with savory onions, tomatoes and bell peppers for a sweet and tangy flavor. It's the classic traditional Sloppy Joe, slider-sized.

The Smoky Joe Slider is the Sloppy Joe Slider topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions. Those looking to spice things up this winter can enjoy the Spicy Joe Slider, topped with spicy jalapeño cheese and jalapeño crisps.

"Sloppy Joe remains a favorite for many people because it is a hearty meal needed during the cold winter months," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our Sloppy Joe Sliders and our Mac and Cheese Nibblers will provide comfort, just like a hug, that will warm you up all season long."

Those looking to share in the fun with others can mix and match any six Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe or Spicy Joe Sliders in the $6.99 Joe Six-Pack.

Source: White Castle