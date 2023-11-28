White Castle is bringing back its popular Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe and Spicy Joe Sliders. These seasonal offerings are available until Feb. 4.

The classic Sloppy Joe Slider features lean ground beef made with savory onions, tomatoes and bell peppers for a sweet and tangy flavor. The Smoky Joe Slider is the Sloppy Joe Slider topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions. The Spicy Joe Slider turns up the heat with spicy jalapeno cheese and jalapeno crisps.

"There are certainly times when neatness is required, but this is the season when it's perfectly reasonable to be comforted with all things sloppy," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our lineup of Sloppy Joe Sliders strikes the right balance of comfort, flavor and [craveability] for both Cravers and brand-new guests to White Castle."

The Sloppy Joe is available for $1.19. The Smoky and Spicy Joe Sliders are $1.49 each. The Joe Six-Pack, which allows the mix and match of any six Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe or Spicy Joe Sliders, sells for $6.99.

Source: White Castle