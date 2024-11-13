White Castle is bringing back its Sloppy Joe Sliders for a limited time. This go around, the Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe and Spicy Joe Sliders are the centerpiece of value and combo meals.

Through Feb. 16, 2025, or while supplies last, customers can order the $5 Sloppy Joe Combo meal, featuring any two Sloppy Joe Sliders with a small fry and small soft drink.

Sloppy Joe Sliders. Courtesy of White Castle









"It's comfort food season and White Castle is leading the way to deliver value and variety with three delicious versions of Sloppy Joe Sliders," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We're cranking up the dials on craveability, flavor and savings in a season our customers won't soon forget."

The seasonal Sloppy Joe Sliders feature lean ground beef blended with savory onions, tomatoes and bell peppers for a sweet and tangy flavor. The Smoky Joe Slider includes all the ingredients found in the Sloppy Joe Slider, but topped with smoky cheddar cheese and onion crisps. The Spicy Joe Slider features spicy jalapeno cheese and jalapeno crisps.

Customers can also order the White Castle Joe Six Pack, featuring any combination of six Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe or Spicy Joe Sliders for $6.99.

Source: White Castle