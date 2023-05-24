Metro Diner,a locally owned and operated family dining concept, is topping off National Hamburger Month with the Burger Trio, a savory choice of three unique burgers offered May 23–July 4 at all Metro Diner locations.

For $13.99 each, diners can choose from three succulent selections:

BBQ Bacon Burger: 100% Angus burger topped with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.

Black & Bleu Burger: Blackened 100% Angus burger, served with blue cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Pimento Cheeseburger: 100% Angus burger with pimento cheese, hickory smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, lettuce and tomato.

All burgers at Metro Diner are made with 100% Angus beef that's fresh, never frozen, and served with seasoned french fries.

Metro Diner will start grilling up the Burger Trio ahead of National Hamburger Day on May 28, part of a month-long celebration of the all-American meal. Metro Diner is keeping the celebration going until the Fourth of July.

"We're proud to offer these three versions of the all-American classic burger to our menu," said Stanley Goodman, Metro Diner's president & COO. "Our guests love to try new ingredients and bold flavors and we're giving them even more ways to explore our tasty burger lineup."

The Burger Trio continues the Metro Diner tradition of adding new dimensions to comfort classics, from Scramble Bowls and Charleston Shrimp & Grits for breakfast to Iron City Meatloaf for lunch and dinner, Metro Diner's signature Fried Chicken & Waffles.

Source: Metro Diner